Traders In Ho Welcome Border Opening

Traders in the Ho Municipality of the Volta region have extolled the government for opening the land borders.

The traders, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said they buy their goods from Togo, hence welcomed government’s decision to open the borders.

The government had announced the re-opening of the country’s land borders after two years of closure.

President Akufo-Addo, in his 28th National address on measures taking by the government to address the devastating effects of COVID-19, announced that effective March 28, all land and sea borders would be opened.

The borders were closed in March 2020, as a measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The traders said though it had taken the government too long to open the borders, the decision was appropriate as it would help facilitate their businesses and allow them to engage in full and effective operation.

Madam comfort Oklu, a businesswoman said the closure of the borders compelled her to buy her goods from Accra, but the prices were extremely high, describing the opening of the borders as good news.

“We don’t get enough profit when we buy goods from Accra because they are very expensive, so I’m very happy that the borders are opened,” she said.

She, however, appealed to the government to take necessary steps to reduce the barriers on Ho-Aflao road.

On the ease of the COVID-19 protocols, Madam Oklu said, this would allow businesses to operate at full capacity and maximize profits.

Promise, another trader, said the COVID-19 restrictions had negatively affected most businesses, leading to low income and that the ease of the restrictions would propel businesses to bounce back.

She was thankful to the President for the decision and urged the government to continue with the good works.