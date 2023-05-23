Traders in Kumawu cashing in on by-election

Traders at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region are cashing in on the ongoing by-election as they make good sales from the huge number of visitors in the town.

Most of the traders, especially food and beverage vendors, could be seen making brisk business in the area.

Madam Sarah Adwapa, a bottled and sachet water seller, told the Ghana News Agency that sales had increased in the last 24 hours as she had sold close to 80 packs and boxes of water by midday Tuesday.

“In fact, this is my best sales in a very long time, I don’t even sell two packs or a box of water in a day!” she exclaimed.

“Though the death of our dear MP is a great loss to the whole Constituency, my water business has been excellent.”

Bismark Opoku, an ice cream seller, was also excited about the volume of sales he made even before noon.

He was optimistic of making good sales by the close of the day without trekking to other nearby communities to sell, which is his daily routine.

Abena Serwaa, fried yam seller, said she started selling earlier than usual due to high patronage, an indication that she could make more profit.

“Mostly people will come and buy from me after noon, but today before I could finish frying my fish, people were waiting for me to fry the yams.

I am hoping the demand for fried yam sustains till the day ends,” she said.

Other vendors of soft drinks, toffees and biscuits admitted making good sales and expressed optimism that patronage would continue to increase to make some profit.