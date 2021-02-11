Mrs Alice Alima Kala, Director, Centre for National Culture (CNC), Greater Accra Region, has urged traders at the Dodowa Market to adhere to COVID-19 protocols to stay safe.

She said, “the virus is real, deadly and not a respecter of persons. It affects children, adults, the rich and poor alike,” and encouraged the traders to strictly observe the protocols.

Mrs Kala said most importantly, the wearing of nose masks, washing of hands with soap under running water and the use of hand sanitizers should be taken seriously.

She said this at a COVID-19 Community Project named, “Mask Up”, organised by the CNC, under the auspices of the National Commission on Culture in partnership with Rescue Volunteers, a Non-Governmental Organisation.

The event attracted officials from the Dodowa District Assembly and formed part of the Centre’s agenda of educating the public on the dangers of COVID-19.

Ms Lydia Tsotsoo Odai-Tettey, Country Coordinator, Rescue Volunteers, said the Group supported the campaign with 120 bottles of hand sanitizers, 500 nose masks and 100 COVID-19 branded T-shirts to be distributed to the traders.

The team did one-on-one sensitisation from shed to shed, distributing nose masks and hand sanitisers to the traders.

Madam Philomona Djagbletey, Public Relations Officer, Dodowa Market, expressed gratitude to the organisers.

She called for support from the central government and the local Assembly to extend potable water to the market to promote general sanitation.