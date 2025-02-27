Trading Activity on Ghana Stock Exchange Surges as Volume Jumps Over 460%

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) experienced a dramatic spike in trading activity this week, with the volume of shares traded skyrocketing from 2.06 million on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, to 11.61 million on Wednesday, February 26, 2025—an astonishing 463.64% increase.

This surge marks a significant turnaround from last Friday’s slump, when only 328,280 shares were traded, highlighting a week of renewed investor interest and market momentum.

The rebound began on Monday, February 24, when trading volume climbed to 1.04 million shares, a 215.83% increase from Friday’s low. The upward trend continued on Tuesday, with activity nearly doubling to 2.06 million shares, reflecting a 98.63% jump. By Wednesday, the market saw an extraordinary leap, with trading volume reaching 11.61 million shares, driven largely by MTN Ghana, which accounted for over 11.48 million of the total shares traded. Other notable contributors included Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, GCB Bank, TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana, and RBGH, though their volumes were significantly lower.

Despite the surge in trading activity, stock prices remained unchanged across the board. The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) held steady at 5,622.92 points, while market capitalization stayed flat at GH¢127.4 billion. This suggests that the increased activity was driven by institutional repositioning or strategic bulk trades rather than a broad-based rally in stock prices.

Analysts attribute the spike to renewed investor confidence, possibly fueled by positive macroeconomic developments or institutional investors rebalancing their portfolios. The consistent increase in trading volume over the week indicates a potential shift in market sentiment, with investors showing greater appetite for equities after a period of subdued activity.

The GSE’s performance this week underscores the dynamic nature of the market, where trading volumes can fluctuate significantly even in the absence of price movements. For retail and institutional investors alike, the surge in activity serves as a reminder of the importance of staying attuned to market trends and seizing opportunities as they arise.

As the week progresses, market watchers will be keen to see whether this momentum sustains or if it represents a temporary spike. For now, the dramatic increase in trading volume has injected a fresh wave of energy into the GSE, signaling optimism and renewed interest in Ghana’s equity market.