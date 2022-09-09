Trading of information under RTI Act is against the Law – Commission

Mr Yaw Sarpong Boateng, Executive Secretary, Right to Information (RTI) Commission, says the RTI Act, Act 989, does not make information tradable or a profit-making enterprise.

He said what the law required of an applicant of information from an agency was to pay for the “reproduction” of the information.

“Reproduction of information implies paying for the cost of producing or reproducing the information to an applicant through photocopying or printing,” he explained.

Mr Boateng made these remarks to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the launch of the Right to Information Week 2022 celebration.

The week celebration, which commenced on September 08, 2022 with a launch, will be climaxed with a public forum on September 28, which happens to be the International Day for Universal Access to Information.

Other activities scheduled for the celebration includes a health walk and medical screening, a “What do you know” quiz and a stakeholder conference, all geared towards creating publicity on access to information.

The theme for this year’s celebration, “Artificial Intelligence, E-Governance, and Access to Information,” is aimed at encouraging institutions and individuals to appreciate the use of technology to enhance easy access to information.

Mr Boateng indicated that the Fees and Charges Act 2022, which detailed proposals of charges and fees information officers could demand, had been approved by Parliament and was awaiting the President’s assent.

He said this would address concerns raised about some institutions charging unapproved amounts from applicants before giving out information.

Mr Boateng said the Commission would continue to engage its stakeholders on how to strengthen the right of access to information.

He, however, advised applicants against seeking information from illegitimate sources or institutions, saying, applicants should always access information from the information units of organisations.

The Right to Information Commission was set up under the Right to Information Act with the mandate to promote, monitor, protect and enforce the Right to Information that is granted to a person under article 21(1)(f) of the 1992 Constitution.