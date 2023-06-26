Traditional Chinese Medicine used for treatment in Namibia

Early in the morning, more than 40 patients already arrived at Katutura Hospital in the capital city of Windhoek, waiting outside the treatment room of Chinese doctors. They came from different parts of Namibia and gathered here for the same reason, hoping that the Chinese medical team could help treat their persistent illnesses.

Salomo Angula, a 34-year-old man living in the informal settlement of Katutura in the capital, suffered from nerve damage after his head was struck by a brick.

“I could neither talk nor close my eyes and felt persistent pain” after he was injured, he told Xinhua, during his fifth acupuncture therapy session at the Chinese medical clinic in Katutura Hospital. His physiotherapists advised that he receive treatment in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) which would aid in his recovery.

After the acupuncture treatment, the patient has improved significantly. Angula said his acupuncture therapy has changed his life for the better.

“I am now able to smile, talk and close my eyes. The treatment is fantastic,” he said, commending the Chinese medical team for their assistance.

“The doctors should keep up the good work because they treat a lot of patients. They are very happy when they walk out,” he said.

Angula is one of the many Namibians who are seeking TCM treatment. Valery Dauses, a nurse with Katutura Hospital, is another frequent visitor to the clinic.

“I also work here at the state hospital as a nurse, but I have been receiving some acupuncture to relieve some pain in my hand,” she said as needles were seen protruding from her hands.

Dauses said she comes to receive the therapy following a referral from her physician who recommended TCM as an alternative treatment. “Since I started with some acupuncture therapy, my hand has been feeling much better.”

In the past 27 years, 15 batches of Chinese medical teams have come to Namibia, providing medical assistance including TCM treatment, such as acupuncture and cupping.

“After more than 20 years of efforts, acupuncture has taken root in Namibia,” said Li Bangwei, head of the Chinese medical team. “If there is a demand for Chinese medicine, we will provide corresponding medical services.” Enditem