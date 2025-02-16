Traditional Council Commends Police For Action Against “OKada” Riders

The Swedruman Council of Chiefs and Elders have commended the Swedru Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service for their swift action against some Okada riders who use the footbridge over the Akora River at the old sawmills as a shortcut in applying their activities.

This situation is said to have often forced pedestrians who use the footbridge to squeeze themselves against the bridge’s fence to give way for the Okada riders.

According to the traditional council, the development not only causes nuisance but also poses serious risks to people who use the footbridge.

The traditional council therefore took the issue up and reported it to the Divisional Police Command who quickly mobilized personnel and arrested eleven Okada riders for using the footbridge, which is an unapproved route for motor riders.

Though the arrest, according to the Nimfahen who is also the Regent of the town, Nana Kweku Essieni, is a move in the right direction, he, however, noted that it would be used as a caution for the riders, to serve as a deterrent to others.

Speaking to the media at his palace, Nana Kweku Essieni commended the Divisional Commander for the swift response to their call and said this move would go a long way to deepen the already existing relationship between the traditional council and the police.