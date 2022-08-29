Traditional Council lifts ban on Oyerepa FM

Kumasi Traditional Council has lifted the ban imposed on Oyerepa FM, a local private radio station in Kumasi, from broadcasting within the traditional area.

This followed an intervention by a joint team of prominent traditional rulers, the clergy and the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

The joint team, led by Nana Boakye Ansah Debrah, the Asokore Mamponghene, and Most Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante, former Chairman of the Peace Council, met the Traditional Council Monday morning, and unreservedly apologised on behalf of the management of the radio station.

The Council, led by the Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia IV, accepted the apology and agreed to allow the station to resume operations.

The Kumasi Traditional Council imposed the ban on the radio station after its platform was used by Mr Akwasi Addai, a.k.a Odike, leader of the United Progressive Party, to tarnish the image of Manhyia and incite the youth against the occupant of the Golden Stool.

Mr Addai has been banished from entering the Manhyia Palace after a ram was slaughtered on his head by the chiefs last week.

The suspension of the station generated debate among democracy watchers as to whether the Traditional Council had the authority to impose such orders in a democratic dispensation.

However, the radio station remained closed until the intervention by the traditional rulers, clergymen and the GJA.

Mr Albert Dwumfour, the President of the GJA, told the media after the meeting that the lifting of the ban was an objective achieved.

He commended the chiefs and the clergy for their support and said the Association would continue from there to seek an amicable solution to the issue.