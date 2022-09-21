Traditional Council turns down abdicated Omanhen’s application

The Agona Nsaba Traditional Council in the Central Region, has turned down the application of its abdicated Paramount Chief, Bishop Isaac Kwesi Dadzie Buabeng to be reinstalled.

Installed on August 2016, under the stool name Osabarima Bishop Boapiah Afriyie II, the Omanhen peacefully abdicated the stool on January 20 this year after serving a formal notice to the Traditional Council about his decision.

The relevant rituals were, subsequently, performed to formalise his abdication and to find his successor.

Bishop Buabeng, however, wrote to the Traditional Council on September 1, 2022, to rescind his decision, and ask for reinstallation as the Paramount Chief on the same day.

“I regret any inconvenience caused and will fully cooperate with you to ensure the effective administration of the Council for the benefit of Nsabaman,” he told the Council.

However, a letter signed jointly by representatives of the Traditional Council, replied: “We vehemently and vigorously reject the withdrawal of abdication letter by Osabarima Bishop Boapiah Afriyie II on the grounds of procedural impropriety.

“It is our firm belief that the status quo be maintained to preserve the peace and tranquility at Agona Nsaba, in particular, and Agonaman in general.”

The letter was signed by Nana Adwoa Nkansa Aduam III, Paramount Queen Mother, Agona Nsaba Traditional Area, Kofi Andoh, Ebusuapanyin, Agona Nsaba Dwumana Okropong, and Mr Kwabena Owusu Aduamoah, reps of Council of Elders, Agona Nsaba Dwumana Okropong Royal Family.

It was also signed by Barima Kofi Yeboah VIII, Krontihene, Agona Nsaba Traditional Council, Mr A. G. Buabeng, Chairman, Agona Nsaba Development and Advisory Board, and Mr John Frimpong Armah, Chairman, Agona Nsaba Local Development Committee.

Although Archbishop Buabeng had stated in his letter to the Traditional Council that his decision to abdicate was “personal”, the GNA learnt that he had explained in some engagements at the time that he needed to absolutely focus on the “work for God”.

His resignation was, therefore, to enable him to have proper oversight responsibility over all the 13 branches of the All Nations Pentecostal Church, headquartered at Agona Nsaba which he founded, and is the General Overseer.

In 2016, Bishop Boapiah replaced his brother Okakakyie Boabai II, who died barely 40 days after his installation as the Omanhen of the area.