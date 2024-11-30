Saturday, November 30, 2024
    Politics

    Traditional Leader Praises Dr. Bawumia’s Leadership Ahead of Ghana’s Elections

    During a recent courtesy visit, Nana Osabarima Antwi Agyei V, the Twafohene of Buem, expressed strong support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as he sought backing for the upcoming general elections.

    Nana Osabarima praised Dr. Bawumia’s leadership, highlighting the vice president’s exceptional popularity—a phenomenon, he noted, unlike anything seen in Ghana’s political history. The traditional leader emphasized Dr. Bawumia’s humility and distinctive character, qualities that, according to him, have made the vice president stand out in the political arena.

    “I have been around for many years, and I can confidently say that Dr. Bawumia is the first vice president in our history to command such widespread respect and admiration,” Nana Osabarima remarked. “It is his humility and unique personality that have endeared him to so many Ghanaians.”

    The Twafohene expressed his belief that these qualities would resonate with the electorate and hoped that the recognition Dr. Bawumia has garnered would translate into substantial support at the ballot box.

    “I trust that the people of Ghana will recognize the good in him, and this will be reflected in their votes on election day,” Nana Osabarima added.

    In addition to his praise for the vice president, Nana Osabarima also extended gratitude to the NPP government for its contributions to national development, particularly in the Buem region. He highlighted several government-funded projects that have had a significant impact on local infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

    “We have seen the positive changes brought by the NPP government, and I thank Dr. Bawumia and the party for their continued support,” Nana Osabarima concluded. “We are grateful for the development projects that have benefited our communities, and we look forward to further progress in the future.”

