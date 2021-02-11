Mr Henry Loglo, Oti Regional Director of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has asked traditional leaders to educate their subjects and citizens on the upcoming National Population and Housing Census (NPHC), slated for May 2, 2021.

He said the role of various stakeholders including traditional leaders was necessary for achieving a successful census, thus, the call on them to support the Service in creating citizens’ awareness about the exercise.

Mr Loglo, who was speaking to the Chiefs and people in the Guan District of the Oti region, also called for their support during the enumeration so that everyone within the area would be counted.

He disclosed that a total of 78 enumerators and 16 regional supervisors had been recruited free of charge, leaving that of Municipal and Districts.

Mr Loglo said people who would wanted to be recruited as Municipal/ District enumerators and supervisors for the exercise, could apply via phc2020.statisghana.gov.gh.

He said as part of the measures to ensure successful exercise, GSS would be providing training for “three groups of trainers – master trainers, national trainers, and regional trainers.”

Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) urged all and sundry to be part of the exercise so that accurate and reliable data could be obtained for national development.

He said the Assembly also needed accurate and reliable data to be able to plan its activities and undertake development projects effectively, thus, the need for all to be available for the exercise.

The Chiefs, Assembly-members, and other opinion leaders assured the Service of their support and co-operation to make the exercise successful.