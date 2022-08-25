Traditional leaders urged to be committed to fighting corruption

Mr Emmanuel Wilson Jnr., an anti-corruption crusader, has called on traditional leaders to show the will and commitment in the fight against corruption.

“Chiefs are the custodians and the embodiment of the soul of this country, not politicians. The traditional leaders must, therefore, be seen playing their roles effectively,” he said.

Mr Wilson made the call at the TE ZÃ (Yam Festival) recently celebrated by the chiefs and people of the Asogli State in the Volta Region, on the theme: “Let’s Eschew Greed, Unite for Peace, Development and Prosperity.”

He commended Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, for considering corruption as an issue worth dealing with and making it part of the agendas of the festival.

“This is the first traditional celebration that has considered corruption to be an issue worth dealing with. And indeed this can only come from a great leader who has the future of his people at heart,” he said.

Mr Wilson described corruption, in simple terms, as an abuse of entrusted power with the intention of having personal gains.

“According to the Auditor General’s report, in the year 2016, Ghana lost 900 million ($118million) to mismanagement and corruption. In 2020, Ghana lost 12.8 billion ($1.7 million) and in 2021 Ghana lost 17.4 billion ($2.8 billion),” he said.

He noted that the effect of corruption on any society and the future of any country was more devastating than the use of weapons of mass destruction and in the case of Ghana, the canker had eroded the social fabrics of life.

Mr Wilson, therefore, lauded Togbe Afede for his leadership and exemplary roles in fighting corruption.

“I congratulate you because of the fact that you have at heart the future of the State.”

He called on the public to support the corruption fight as the taxpayers money would go down the drain if they did not develop the interest of ensuring prudent use of state funds.

He said the consequences of corruption could be dire, as it led to inequality in services delivery, injustice, unemployment, poor health and hygiene, accidents and avoidable deaths, lack of faith and trust in governments, among others.

He said public will and commitment, effective laws and implementation, as well as strong institutions to deliver on their mandate were required to help reduce corruption to the barest minimum, if not eliminating it entirely.