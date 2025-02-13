Traditional Marriage Dissolution Marks a New Beginning

Former MASLOC Deputy CEO Afia Akoto has officially ended her traditional marriage to Chief Biney, marking a turning point after five years together.

In a symbolic gesture shared on social media, Afia Akoto presented her final bottle of Schnapp as evidence that their union had come to a definitive close.

The announcement was bolstered by a post from Nana Amoasi Vii of the Institute of Energy Security, who described the moment as a much-needed reset for Chief Biney. “A few hours ago, I gladly received a bottle of Schnapp as evidence of the final dissolution of the traditional marriage between my brother Chief Biney and Afia Akoto,” the post read, praising both Afia and her family. Vii celebrated the end of a journey that had captivated public attention, noting that this moment would allow Chief Biney to start with a clean slate.

Chief Biney himself expressed gratitude and acceptance in his own social media post. “A man’s heart plans his ways but God Almighty directs his steps. That journey five years ago has officially ended in JESUS name,” he wrote, thanking key figures for their support throughout the marriage.

Their union had once been the talk of the town, as both Afia Akoto and Chief Biney were influential members of Ghana’s leading political parties. The dissolution of their marriage, which many had hoped would endure, came as a shock to those following their story closely. Observers now see this development as an opportunity for both individuals to move forward independently, reflecting on past challenges while embracing new beginnings.

As Ghana’s political and social circles continue to buzz with commentary, this highly publicized split underscores how personal lives and public roles can intersect in unexpected ways. While some lament the end of what was once a celebrated union, others view it as a necessary step towards personal renewal and the redefinition of priorities.