Traditional Medicine Practice Council calls for arrest, prosecution of Raphael Nyarkotey Obu

The Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) has petitioned the National Security to arrest, interrogate, and prosecute Naturopathic healthcare expert, Professor Raphael Nyarkotey Obu.

The petition, issued by the Registrar, Dr. Michael Kyeremateng, highlights several activities undertaken by Prof. Obu that directly breach provisions, including section 2 of the Traditional Medicine Practice Act, 2000 [Act 575].

Additionally, the petition accuses Prof. Obu of deceiving the public by spreading misinformation and denigrating the work of the TMPC.

“Among other things, Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is practicing traditional medicine (which includes complementary/alternative medicine) without a license and other relevant certificates and authorization, in breach of the said section 2 of the Act 575,” the petition reads.

“Dr. Nyarkotey Obu is also operating a tertiary institution and offering courses in naturopathy, an aspect of traditional medicine, without the necessary license, accreditation, or documentation from TMPC,” the petition further stated.

Dr. Kyeremateng acknowledged that Prof. Obu initially obtained accreditation from the TMPC but has since failed to renew the accreditation and/or documentation upon expiration while continuing to run an unaccredited college.

“He first received a license from the same Traditional Medicine Council on February 28, 2017, which expired on February 28, 2018, and has refused to renew it for the past seven years,” the statement added.

“His institution, RNG Holistic Hospital and Prostate Research Lab, was also licensed on February 26, 2017, and the license expired on February 26, 2018. It has not been renewed since. His last institution, Dr. Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine, was accredited under these laws on November 5, 2018, and has since failed to renew its license after its expiration in 2019,” the statement concluded.