Traditional Ruler Engages Stakeholders For Peaceful Elections

The chief of Ankaful, in the Cape Coast metropolis of the Central Region, Nana Oburasankoma Ansah, has engaged stakeholders in the Central Region on ways to uphold peace before, during and after the upcoming elections.

Addressing the gatherings on the purpose of the day’s event, Nana Oburasankoma Ansah, noted that the the world cannot overemphasise the value of peace.

He mentioned African countries like Rwanda, Sierra Leone, La Cote D’Ivoire, Mali, and others who failed to manage their electoral processes in the past, which resulted in violence that maimed and killed several citizens, and displaced thousands.

The quest for a peaceful election led him to invite stakeholders like the Peace Council, NGOs that preach peace, the Electoral Commission Ghana, political parties, the ECG and telecommunication agencies in the country to ways to ensure peace during the election period.

He pleaded with the entire citizenry, especially, the youth not to allow greedy and evil politicians to manipulate and incite them to cause mayhem, before, during and after the December 7 elections.

Nana Oburasankoma Ansah further advised the youth to love one another, saying the NPP and NDC supporters are Ghanaians, so they are one family. He noted that hatred, violence and disunity have no place in Ghana. He urged them to vote based on policies instead of religion, ethnicity or social class.

The chairman of the Central Regional Peace Council, Rt. Reverend Richardson Aboagye Andam, who doubles as the Methodist Bishop of the Cape Coast Diocese, commended Nana Oburasankoma Ansah for his desire for peace.

Rt. Reverend Richardson Aboagye Andam disclosed that the core mandate of the Peace Council is to ensure peace prevails or address issues confronting Ghana’s peace without having to wait till problems arise before finding antidotes to them.

He asked Ghanaians to eschew fake news sharing, as that could jeopardise peaceful co-existence among the people. He condemned defacing posters belonging to political opponents, citing such acts could cause clashes among party supporters.

He further advised the citizenry to report activities that could mar the elections.

Rt. Reverend Richardson Aboagye Andam pleaded with all registered voters to join queues and wait patiently for their turns to cast their votes.

He urged Ghanaians not to go to polling stations with dangerous weapons.

Some of the traditional rulers present urged the youth to remain tolerant, and avoid violence and asked them to embrace peace at all times.

Representatives of the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Telecommunication network companies pledged to do their bit for a stable electricity power supply and communication network before, during and after this year’s elections.

The representative of the Ghana Prisons Service disclosed that doors to various prison camps in the country are ready to welcome individuals who may ferment troubles.

The event offered an opportunity for the participants to ask questions on issues bordering their minds.