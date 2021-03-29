Nana Yaa Nyarkoa, Akyempemhene of Mamfe-Enyiresi in the Akuapem North municipality, has launched a foundation to provide employable skills and training for young people, especially girls, to help reduce poverty in the area.

Known as the Nana Yaa Nyarkoa (NYN) Foundation, it would focus on providing entrepreneurial skills for young people in the area as well as educational support to equip them with the requisite requirements for job opportunities.

Nana Yaa Nyarkoa also used the occasion to launch the 5th-anniversary celebration of her enstoolment as a traditional ruler.

She said the youth in every community formed the bedrock of development and therefore her resolve to support the youth to acquire sustainable sources of livelihoods to enable them to contribute meaningfully to the community’s development.

She explained that apart from supporting the youth to acquire livelihoods, the Foundation would also support the youth and women in agricultural businesses, provide special care for the aged as well as promote longstanding traditional values needed for development.

Nana Yaa Nyarkoa noted that the high rate of unemployment among the youth due to lack of employable skills was a source of worry.

And therefore appealed to all well-meaning Akuapems to come together to chart a path to support the youth to improve on the standards of living in the area.

About 53 young men and women who had been supported by the Foundation to go through entrepreneurial skills training such as beads craft, soap making, traditional slippers, and others were outdoors amidst the exhibition of their products.