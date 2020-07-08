A traditional ruler has appealed to the government to prioritize investments in health care delivery in rural communities for them to have access to quality health care services.

Nana Adu Ameyaw II, Chief of Asante Effiduase, who made the appeal said access to quality health care services in rural communities would help contribute to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) three, which focused on ensuring healthy lives and promoting wellbeing of all, at all ages.

Nana Ameyaw made the appeal during an exercise to register some vulnerable people in the Effiduase traditional area onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The free registration exercise is a collaboration between the Effiduase traditional council and the assembly member for the Oseikrom Electoral Area in the Effiduase Township.

The aim is to support the vulnerable people in the area, especially children to have easy access to healthcare in time of sickness.

A total of 1,200 household members are expected to benefit from the exercise. Nana Ameyaw said lack of adequate health infrastructure, logistics and consumables, made it difficult for rural dwellers, especially women and children to have access to quality health care services.

It was therefore important for the government to make a deliberate efforts to provide the needed investments in rural health care to help improve the quality of life of the people, who were mostly farmers.

Nana Ameyaw said the traditional council was concerned about the health of the people, hence the collaboration with the assembly member to freely register the people who were mostly poor to have access to funding to attend hospital when they were sick.

He commended World Vision Ghana for its contribution towards improving the health and wellbeing of the people in the area and appealed to other development organizations to support improvement of health facilities in rural communities.

Mr. David Ampem-Darko, the District Manager of the Sekyere East District Directorate of the National Health Insurance Scheme commended the collaborative effort of the Effiduase traditional council and the Assembly Member for the gesture and urged the beneficiaries to observe all the protective and preventive measures of the coronavirus.

Mr. Kingsley Asirifi, the Assembly Member for the Oseikrom electoral area, urged all stakeholders to support the project to empower the people to have access to quality health care.

