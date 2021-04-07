A Cross-section of traditional rulers and the New Patriotic Party(NPP)Council of Elders in the Wassa-East District, have appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint Mr.Godfred Okyere-Owusu, a government appointee at the Wassa-East District Assembly, as the new District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area.

According to them, the DCE nominee having served as an Assembly Member for Sekyere-Krobo electoral area for four(4)years between 2011 and 2015 and a government appointee since 2017, had chalked remarkable feat by instituting an Educational Fund for students in his electoral area.

This was in a letter issued and signed by the Divisional Chief of Sekyere Traditional Area and Tufuhene of Wassa-Fiase Traditional Council, Nana Kwadu Kyerefo III on behalf of nine(9) other chiefs and Mr. R.O.D Osei who signed on behalf of NPP Council of Elders in the Wassa-East constituency, copied to the Western Regional Minister, Mr.Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah and made available to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi.

According to the letter, Mr Okyere-Owusu had always presented himself as “very hard-working, humble and respectful gentleman, well cultured in utterances, very affable with a great sense of humour”.

According to signatories of the letter, “the DCE nominee’s ability and consistency in debates on the floor of the house during Assembly sittings is enviable”.

“Some of us Nananom were not surprised to see him at the Assembly again as government appointee under President Nana Akufo-Addo’s regime in 2017”.

The Chiefs and NPP Council of Elders also identified Mr Okyere-Owusu as a unifier who is capable of bringing people in the District who seem to be divided on political lines, together with his good inter-personal relationship irrespective of party affiliations especially when it comes to developmental issues.

Mr Okyere-Owusu holds Bsc in Procurement and Supply Chain Management from the University of Education, Winneba.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

