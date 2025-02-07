Traditional Rulers Are Peace Building Stakeholders – E/R Minister

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mrs. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey has called for guidance, cooperation and partnership from traditional authorities to build a more prosperous, peaceful and cohesive region.

She highlighted that the strength and progress of the region lies in the unity of both formal and informal institutions and their ability to work together in the spirit of mutual respect.

Mrs Awatey made these remarks during a meeting with the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs at Kyebi. She promised to work closely with traditional authorities to address the educational challenges in the region.

The minister also called for more local involvement in educational programmes, especially in the promotion of cultural education to enable the younger generation to grow up with a strong sense of heritage and pride in their roots.

She urged everyone to ensure that festivals, at the heart of our rich culture and traditions, are well-packaged and promoted. This is not only for cultural exchange but also to attract local and international visitors, creating sustainable economic growth in the communities.

Mrs Awatey appealed to the chiefs to join forces with the government to urgently address the issue of illegal mining, also nicknamed galamsey which continues to damage the beautiful ecosystem in the region.

The President of the Regional House of Chiefs, Nene Saketi, bemoaned the government’s inability to adequately fund the chieftaincy institution to handle chieftaincy-related matters, contributing to security threats in their communities. Nene Saketi, the Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area recalled that some years ago, the only stakeholders in chieftaincy matters were queen mothers, kingmakers, and royals. Unfortunately, politicians have recently found their way into these matters.

This development, according to the traditional ruler is worrying, and he urged politicians to stay away from chieftaincy issues. He stressed that the time-tested and sustained chieftaincy institution should be strengthened and not disrespected by political interference.