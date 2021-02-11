Mr Martin Obeng, the Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has appealed to traditional rulers in the area to collaborateith the Assembly to enforce COVID-19 safety protocols to prevent the spread of the disease in the Municipality.

He explained the Municipal Security Council had deployed a taskforce to arrest and prosecute residents who flouted the protocols and called for cooperation from the chiefs and queens in the area.

Mr Obeng reminded the wearing of nose masks in public places was mandatory supported by an Executive Instrument and warned that residents who failed to comply would be prosecuted.

The MCE made the appeal when he paid a courtesy call on the Awuah Dumase Traditional Council at Odumase to thank the chiefs for their support and diverse contribution towards the development of the Municipality.

As the embodiment of the people, Mr Obeng noted that support from chiefs and queens towards enforcement of the COVID-19 safety protocols would make a significant impact and help stem the spread of the disease.

He emphasised that the COVID-19 had no social class and everybody remained at risk of contracting the disease, hence, the need for chiefs to join the nationwide campaign against the spread of the pandemic.

Mr Obeng later, presented 200 pieces of LED bulbs to the traditional council to help improve the lighting system in the Odumase township.

Nana Kofi Amoah II, the Baamuhene of the Awuah Dumase Traditional Area welcomed the MCE and assured him the Council would do its part to ensure that residents adhered to the protocols.

He commended the Assembly for improving educational and health infrastructure in the Municipality and pledged the Council’s support towards the development of the Municipality.