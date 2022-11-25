Traffic accident in Ethiopia leaves at least four dead

A traffic accident in Ethiopia’s southwestern Gambella region has left at least four dead, local officials said on Tuesday.

In a press statement, Gambella region press secretariat said the deadly traffic accident happened on Monday evening when a police vehicle collided with several freight vehicles.

Three of the dead were police officers and the fourth one was a local night guard, it said, adding that six other people who sustained injuries in the accident are currently being treated in nearby medical institutions.

“Police are currently investigating possible causes of the deadly traffic accident,” the statement said.

Although Ethiopia has one of the lowest per capita car ownership rates in the world, deadly traffic accidents are fairly common, with the blame put on bad roads, reckless driving, a flawed driving license issuance system and lax enforcement of safety rules. Enditem