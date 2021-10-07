Traffic accident in southern Ethiopia leaves 8 dead

A traffic accident in Ethiopia’s southern regional state has left eight people dead, a local official said on Tuesday.

Demeke Demissie, chief police commander of Ale special locality in southern regional state, said the deadly traffic accident happened on Monday afternoon when a transport bus traveling on the road overturned causing the deaths of eight passengers and injuries to 45 others passengers.

Demissie said six of the injured who sustained grave wounds have been transferred to nearby hospital for further medical treatment, reported state media outlet Ethiopia News Agency.

He further said police have determined the cause of the accident

to be a vehicular technical malfunction.

Although Ethiopia has one of the lowest per capita car ownership rates in the world, deadly traffic accidents are fairly common, with the blame put on bad roads, reckless driving, a flawed driving license issuance system and lax enforcement of safety rules. Enditem