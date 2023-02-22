Traffic accident kills 6 in Ethiopian capital

A traffic accident in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, has left at least six people dead, local police have said.

The incident happened Monday evening when a public bus overturned out of its way in one of the busiest areas of Addis Ababa. Among the dead were five women street vendors who were conducting small business on the roadside when the public bus overturned and hit them, Addis Ababa Police said late Monday.

The injured were receiving medical treatment in nearby health facilities, the police said, adding they were investigating the possible causes of the deadly traffic accident.

Although Ethiopia has one of the lowest per capita vehicle ownership rates in the world, deadly traffic accidents are fairly common, with the blame put on bad roads, reckless driving, a flawed driving license issuance system, and lax enforcement of safety rules. Enditem