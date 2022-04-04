Traffic accident kills six in central Ethiopia

At least six people were killed when a freight truck carrying them overturned in Ethiopia’s central Oromia regional state, a local official said Sunday.

The traffic accident happened early Sunday when a freight truck carrying 20 passengers skidded off the road and overturned, killing six people and injuring 12 others, according to Tolosa Goshu, head of the Communication and Media Division of East-Hararghe Zone of Oromia regional state.

Goshu said the freight truck was carrying commodities in addition to passengers on board, reported Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), Ethiopia’s state-affiliated media outlet.

“The cause of the deadly traffic accident has been deemed to be overloading of the freight vehicle as well as driving beyond the speed limit of the area,” he said.

Police are currently on the manhunt for the driver of the freight vehicle who has gone into hiding shortly after the accident.

Although Ethiopia has one of the lowest per capita car ownership rates in the world, deadly traffic accidents are fairly common, with the blame put on bad roads, reckless driving, a flawed driving license issuance system and lax enforcement of safety rules. Enditem