Traffic accidents in Ethiopia claiming lives of 2,746 people in nine months

Traffic accidents claimed the lives of 2,746 people across Ethiopia in the first nine months of the current Ethiopian Fiscal Year 2021/2022 which started on July 8, an Ethiopian official said Wednesday.

Jemal Abasu, the executive secretary of the Road Safety and Insurance Fund Service Department of the Ethiopian Ministry of Transport and Logistics, said the number of traffic accident fatalities in this period is only down by one person when compared to the same period of the previous year.

“Ethiopia recorded 29,493 traffic accidents during the first nine months of 2021/2022 fiscal year, a decrease of 5.8 percent when compared to the same period last year,” the state-owned media outlet Ethiopia Press Agency (EPA) quoted Abasu as saying.

The number of heavy injuries caused by traffic accidents during the nine months of the 2021/2022 fiscal year, which stood at 4,430, was an increase of 7.4 percent when compared to the same period last year, according to Abasu.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Transport and Logistics also disclosed that 3,555 people suffered light injuries during the review period. And 1.74 billion Ethiopian Birr (about 33.7 million U.S. dollars) worth of property damage was caused by traffic accidents during the period, up 157.4 percent.

Although Ethiopia has one of the lowest per capita car ownership rates in the world, deadly traffic accidents are fairly common, with a host of factors to blame, including bad roads, reckless driving, a flawed driving license issuance system and lax enforcement of safety rules. Enditem