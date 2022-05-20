Traffic On Atonsu Agogo–Lake Bosomtwe Road Addressed By Police

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has outlined measures to tackle traffic congestion on the Kumasi High School Junction-Atonsu Agogo-Dompoase stretch of the Atonsu Agogo-Lake Bosomtwe Road.

A statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, Public Affairs Officer, and a copied to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, said a taskforce had been formed to prevent drivers from picking passengers and parking on the shoulders of the road.

The statement said the congestion was mainly due to the unauthorized stopping and picking of passengers along the road by commercial bus and taxi drivers.

According to the statement, those activities were not only creating vehicular traffic on the stretch but also obstructing the steady construction of the road.

The statement also encouraged commercial drivers to move to the newly built bus terminal at Dompoase to pick and drop off passengers to allow free flow of traffic.

The statement warned that vehicles found parked along the shoulders of the road, especially the stretch at Unity Oil would be towed to the police station, the statement warned.

It, therefore, advised drivers to comply with the directives to avoid being arrested, processed and charged for court.