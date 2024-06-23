Tragedy in Southern Russia: 9 Dead, 25 Injured in Shooting Incident

Nine people, including seven law enforcement officers, were killed and another 25 others injured in shootings in southern Russia’s Republic of Dagestan on Sunday, RIA Novosti reported, citing the muftiate of the republic.

The shootings occurred at two orthodox churches, a synagogue and a traffic police post in the coastal city of Derbent and Dagestan’s capital city of Makhachkala, according to media reports.

The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated criminal cases under the article related with terrorist attack on the shootings and a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in Dagestan, according to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee.

Four of the attackers involved in the shootings have been eliminated and security forces are continuing their efforts, according to TASS, citing the republic’s ministry of internal affairs.

Sergei Melikov, head of the Republic of Dagestan, called the attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala attempts to “destabilize the public situation” and urged citizens to remain calm.

On March 22, a terrorist attack at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall concert venue, followed by a massive fire, resulted in at least 144 deaths and 551 injuries, according to official statistics.