Tragedy in Suame as Missing Six-Year-Old Found Dead in Parked Car

A family in Kumasi is demanding answers after their six-year-old daughter, Lifaya, was discovered dead in a parked vehicle at Suame Market days after she went missing.

The heartbreaking discovery has raised suspicions of foul play, with the child’s father questioning how initial searches failed to locate her in the same area where her body was eventually found.

According to the grieving father, Lifaya disappeared after her mother returned from prayers at a local mosque. “We combed through the entire neighborhood, including checking vehicles at the fitting shop, but found no trace of her,” he recounted. “Now we’re being told she was in one of those vehicles all along – how does that happen unless someone was hiding her?”

Police in Suame have cordoned off the scene and launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death. Authorities are interviewing potential witnesses and have transported the body to the morgue for autopsy to establish the exact cause of death.

The case has sent shockwaves through the close-knit Suame community, where residents are struggling to comprehend how a child could vanish and later be found dead in such suspicious circumstances. Child protection advocates are calling for thorough police work to determine whether this was a tragic accident or something more sinister.

This incident highlights growing concerns about child safety in urban markets, where heavy foot traffic and numerous parked vehicles can create dangerous environments for unsupervised children. As the investigation continues, the devastated family waits for answers while the community mourns the loss of a young life under mysterious circumstances. Local leaders are urging parents to exercise extra vigilance with their children in the wake of this tragedy.