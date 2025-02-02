Tragedy on Sunyani-Abesim Highway: Physically Challenged Cobbler Killed in Hit-and-Run Incident

A heartbreaking accident on the Sunyani-Abesim highway claimed the life of a physically challenged cobbler, known affectionately in the community as “Connection,” on Saturday.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was struck by a private saloon car near the Oti Yeboah Company Limited (OYCL) section of the road. The driver, reportedly in his 70s, lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal collision.

According to a Ghana News Agency (GNA) report, the deceased had gone to collect a phone charger from a friend and was returning home when the accident occurred. Eyewitnesses recounted that the driver veered off the road, sending pedestrians and food vendors scrambling for safety. Unfortunately, Connection, who had a right leg amputation, was unable to move quickly enough to avoid the oncoming vehicle.

When the GNA arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m., police officers were present to retrieve the body, which had been covered with leaves by bystanders. Behind the body lay Connection’s mobile phone, crutches, slippers, and the phone charger he had just collected—a poignant reminder of the ordinary errand that ended in tragedy.

The driver, who reportedly turned himself in at the Abesim police station shortly after the incident, is currently in custody assisting with investigations. Eyewitness Kwabena Yeboah described the chaotic scene, noting that the crash occurred around 3:00 p.m. and left the community in shock.

Connection’s death has sparked an outpouring of grief and anger among residents, many of whom knew him as a hardworking and resilient individual. His physical disability, which made him more vulnerable in such situations, has also raised concerns about road safety and the need for greater protections for pedestrians, especially those with disabilities.

The tragic incident has reignited calls for improved road safety measures along the Sunyani-Abesim highway, a busy stretch known for its heavy traffic and occasional accidents. Community members are urging authorities to enforce stricter speed limits and install safety barriers to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

As the police continue their investigation, Connection’s death serves as a sobering reminder of the fragility of life and the urgent need for safer infrastructure to protect all road users. For now, the community mourns the loss of a man who, despite his challenges, was a familiar and beloved figure in their midst.