Tragedy on Volta Lake: Eight school children drown

Eight school children drowned in the Volta Lake on Monday after a canoe on which they were travelling to school capsized at Wayokope, a fishing community.

The children, numbering 20, were crossing the lake from Atigagome, also a fishing community in the Sene East District of the Bono East Region, when the disaster occurred.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt the sad incident happened around 0700 hours on Monday when the children, aged between six and 11 years, were crossing the lake to school.

Mr Paul Tocha, the Project Coordinator of MIHOSO International Foundation, an NGO working on a child trafficking project in the area, told the GNA the incident happened when the canoe they were using to cross the lake capsized.

But some fishermen around the lake were able to rescue 12 of the children.

“The only school at Atigagome just collapsed and for some time now the school children had been crossing the lake by themselves with the canoe because one of them is good at using the canoe,” Mr Tocha said.