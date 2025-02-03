The quiet community of Abuesi in the Shama District of Ghana’s Western Region has been plunged into mourning after the shocking death of 14-year-old John Yawson, a Class 5 pupil at Alliance International School.

The young boy, affectionately known as Egya Koyo, was found hanging in an uncompleted building owned by his father on Sunday, February 2, 2027, in what appears to be a tragic case of suicide.

According to local reports, Yawson had reportedly been scolded by his mother the previous day and denied food as a form of punishment. Some residents speculate that this disciplinary action may have driven the boy to take his own life. However, the exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause.

Enoch Arthur, the Assembly Member for the area, confirmed the incident during an interview on Connect FM’s Omanbapa Morning Show. “I was informed of the incident and immediately mobilized my unit committee members to visit the scene,” Arthur recounted. “When we arrived, the boy had already been taken down from the rope and rushed to the VRA Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

Arthur described the heartbreaking scene: Yawson had climbed the uncompleted building, tied a rope to the roof trusses, and ended his life. The boy’s father, who was away at the time of the incident, reportedly collapsed upon hearing the devastating news.

The Shama District Police Command has taken over the case, with the body deposited at St. Edward’s Morgue for further examination. As the community grapples with the loss, questions about the pressures faced by young people and the need for better mental health support have come to the forefront.

The death of Yawson has left Abuesi in a state of shock and grief. Neighbors and classmates remember him as a bright and cheerful boy, making his sudden passing all the more difficult to comprehend. “This is a tragedy no family or community should endure,” said one resident. “We need to come together to support his family and ensure such a thing never happens again.”

Mental health advocates have seized on the incident to call for greater awareness and resources to address the emotional struggles of young people. “Children face immense pressures, both at home and in school,” said Dr. Ama Serwah, a psychologist based in Takoradi. “We must create safe spaces for them to express their feelings and seek help without fear of judgment or punishment.”

As investigations continue, the tragedy has sparked a broader conversation about parenting styles, mental health education, and the need for community-based support systems. Many are urging parents and educators to adopt more compassionate approaches to discipline, emphasizing dialogue over punitive measures.

For now, the focus remains on supporting Yawson’s grieving family and ensuring his death serves as a wake-up call. As Arthur solemnly noted, “This is a loss for all of us. We must learn from it and do better for our children.”

The incident is a stark reminder of the fragility of young lives and the urgent need to address the silent struggles many face behind closed doors. For Abuesi, the road to healing will be long, but the hope is that Yawson’s death will inspire meaningful change in how the community cares for its most vulnerable.