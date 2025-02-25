Tragedy Strikes Again: 2M Express Crash Kills Three Family Members

A string of fatal accidents on the Accra-Kumasi road has raised grave concerns about the reckless driving habits of drivers employed by 2M Express, a transport company in Ghana.

The latest incident, which occurred on Friday, February 21, 2025, resulted in the loss of three family members’ lives at Juaso and left others seriously injured and hospitalized, after a 2M Express car, attempting to avoid a head-on collision following a reckless overtaking maneuver, crashed into a private vehicle on the highway.

This tragic accident is not an isolated incident. There have been reports of multiple accidents involving 2M Express vehicles on the Accra-Kumasi road, with many resulting in fatalities and injuries. The root cause of these accidents appears to be reckless driving, with drivers speeding and overtaking recklessly.

Passengers who use 2M Express services have repeatedly complained about the reckless driving, but their concerns are often disregarded or met with hostility by the drivers. This lack of regard for passenger safety and well-being is alarming and unacceptable.

Complaints from passengers include excessive speeding, reckless overtaking, aggressive driving, and disregard for traffic rules and regulations.

Despite these concerns, the drivers seem to operate with impunity, ignoring the safety and comfort of their passengers. This culture of recklessness and disregard for passenger safety must be addressed urgently.

Furthermore, passengers have reported numerous near-misses, which have left them shaken and grateful to have escaped with their lives. These close calls are uncountable, and it is only a matter of time before another tragic accident occurs.

Passengers have literally had to escape with the skin of their teeth, thanks to the reckless driving of 2M Express drivers.

“The management of 2M Express must be called upon to take responsibility for ensuring the safety and well-being of their passengers. This includes providing adequate training for drivers on defensive driving and passenger safety, enforcing strict safety protocols and regulations, encouraging a culture of respect and courtesy towards passengers, and taking prompt action against drivers who engage in reckless behaviour,” Kwabena Anane, a passenger who has been using 2M Express, urged.

“We as passengers have the right to safe and respectful transportation. It is time for 2M Express to prioritise their safety and well-being,” he added.

The Accra-Kumasi road is a major highway that connects two of Ghana’s largest cities. While accidents can happen anywhere, the frequency and severity of these incidents suggest a deeper problem that requires urgent attention.

Amid growing concerns over road safety, patrons of 2M Express are urging the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) to take swift action against the company. The patrons demand decisive measures against reckless drivers, including those employed by 2M Express.

“The company must prioritise passenger safety and that of other road users by enforcing strict safety protocols and providing defensive driving training to their drivers,” Mr. Yaw Adu, a frequent 2M Express passenger, urged.

Story: Dennis Ato Keelson