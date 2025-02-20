Tragedy Strikes as Collapsed Bridge Claims Lives in Western Region

In a heartbreaking turn of events, two individuals have drowned in the Samre River at Amoaku in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.

The tragedy occurred after the collapse of a steel bridge in December 2024, leaving residents with no safe means to cross the river. The victims were attempting to navigate a makeshift wooden bridge constructed by the community when the accident happened.

The dire situation has also had severe consequences for pregnant women in the area. Two women, unable to cross the river to reach the Samartex Hospital, were forced to deliver their babies on the riverbank. These incidents highlight the growing humanitarian crisis faced by residents, who are now cut off from essential services and economic opportunities.

Community in Crisis



Alhaji Azure Suleman, the Assemblyman for the ‘Woman No Good’ Electoral Area, expressed his anguish over the situation. “Tragically, we have lost two persons who were trying to cross the river via the makeshift wooden bridge,” he told 3News.com. “The collapse of the main bridge has left us in a desperate situation.”

The makeshift bridge, which residents built as a temporary solution, is perilous to cross, especially for schoolchildren and the elderly. Farmers, who form the backbone of the local economy, are also struggling. Kwasi Anim, a local farmer, lamented the inability to transport crops to market centers. “It has become impossible to send crops to the market because vehicles can no longer cross the bridge. Tricycles that can access the makeshift bridge can’t carry heavy loads,” he said.

Economic Impact on Cocoa Production



The Samreboi district, renowned for its cocoa production, has consistently topped the Ghana Cocoa Board’s leaderboard as the highest-producing district for seven consecutive years. However, the collapsed bridge threatens to disrupt this legacy. Communities such as Woman No Good, Mumuni, Wura Mu Nwansena, Tie Nyame Asem, Torompang, and Prestea Nkwanta are now at risk of being unable to transport their cocoa during the upcoming crop season.

“It will be virtually impossible to cart our cocoa, especially when the rains set in, because the river will definitely overtop the wooden bridge,” Suleman warned. The impending rainy season could exacerbate the situation, rendering the makeshift bridge unusable and further isolating the communities.

Urgent Action



Residents are calling on the government to act swiftly to reconstruct the bridge and restore access to vital services. The collapse has not only claimed lives but also disrupted livelihoods, education, and healthcare access. For a community that contributes significantly to Ghana’s cocoa industry, the lack of infrastructure is a glaring injustice.

“We need the government to step in immediately,” Suleman urged. “This is not just about a bridge; it’s about saving lives, protecting our children, and securing our future.”

As the community mourns the lives lost and grapples with the challenges ahead, the collapsed bridge serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for infrastructure development in rural Ghana. For now, the people of Amoaku remain resilient, but their plea for help grows louder with each passing day.