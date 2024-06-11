Tragedy Strikes Malawi as Vice President Dies in Plane Crash

LILONGWE – Malawi is in mourning following the tragic death of Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others in a plane crash.

The military aircraft, carrying Chilima and the other passengers, went missing on Monday morning, prompting a search and rescue operation.

President Lazarus Chakwera confirmed the devastating news on Tuesday, expressing deep sorrow at the loss. The aircraft was found near a hill in the Chikangawa Forest, completely destroyed with no survivors.

Chilima, described by Chakwera as “a good man, a devoted father and husband, a patriotic citizen,” was en route to the funeral of former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Ralph Kasambara when the tragedy occurred. Kasambara was found dead at a lodge in Lilongwe on Friday and was buried on Monday at his home village in Nkhata Bay.

The Donier 228 aircraft, belonging to the Malawi Defense Force, had encountered bad weather and failed to land at Mzuzu Airport as scheduled before heading back to Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe. It went off the radar during this return journey, leading to the search operation in the Chikangawa Forest area.

The loss of Vice President Chilima and the other passengers has deeply impacted the nation, with tributes pouring in for the respected leader and those who lost their lives in the tragic accident.