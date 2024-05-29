Tragic Attack: Gunmen Kill 7, Abduct Over 150 in Central Nigeria

At least seven people, including four local security personnel, were killed when scores of gunmen attacked a community in Nigeria’s central Niger state recently, local media reported on Monday.

More than 150 residents were abducted by heavily-armed gunmen during the incident late Friday in the Kuchi community of Munya local government area, according to multiple Nigerian media sources.

The gunmen, suspected to be bandits, raided the community under a heavy downpour, going from house to house to select their captives, reported the local Blueprint Newspaper, citing Aminu Najume, head of the Munya local government area.

Three villagers who attempted to escape were shot dead, while four members of a government-backed security task force who engaged the attackers in a gunfight were also killed.

Najume expressed his distress over the persistent attacks on Munya and urged the government to bolster security efforts against the bandits terrorizing the residents.

Local police have yet to comment on the latest incident.

Armed attacks remain a major security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, resulting in a large number of deaths and kidnappings.