Tragic Bus Accident on Cape Coast-Accra Highway Claims Three Lives, Several Injured

A fatal bus accident on the Cape Coast-Accra Highway near the Aggrey Memorial Zion Senior High School Junction has resulted in three confirmed fatalities and numerous injuries.

The incident occurred when a Yutong bus, registered GW 6231-21, overturned while traveling from Takoradi to Accra, carrying 53 passengers. The vehicle veered off its path and landed on its side, trapping several people under the wreckage.

According to DOIII Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), emergency response teams quickly mobilized to rescue the passengers. Firefighters, along with police and ambulance services, worked together to extricate those trapped and transport them to nearby hospitals.

The injured were rushed to both the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and the University of Cape Coast Hospital for treatment. At Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, medical staff confirmed that three individuals had tragically lost their lives. Several others sustained injuries, with 23 currently receiving medical care at the hospital. Nine additional victims were treated and discharged after receiving initial care.

This tragic incident underscores ongoing safety concerns on Ghana’s roadways, especially along busy routes such as the Cape Coast-Accra Highway, which sees heavy traffic. Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident, with hopes that further preventative measures can be implemented to avoid similar incidents in the future.