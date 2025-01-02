Tragic Drowning of Nine-Year-Old Girl at Koforidua Hotel Pool Leaves Family Devastated

A Sunday outing at Tonyx Hotel in Koforidua turned into a heartbreaking tragedy when nine-year-old Yaa Serwaa, a pupil of Trinity Presbyterian Basic School, drowned in the hotel’s swimming pool.

The devastating incident has sent shockwaves through her family and the local community, leaving everyone in mourning. The police have opened an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death.

According to a family member’s account shared with Starr FM, Yaa Serwaa had not been swimming. She had been sitting near the pool, taking pictures, while her father and five siblings enjoyed their time in the water. At some point, her father realized she was missing and began searching for her. It was then that someone alerted him to a tragic discovery — Yaa Serwaa was found underwater.

The family immediately rushed her to the Central Hospital, but unfortunately, she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Yaa Serwaa’s drowning has left the community in deep sorrow, and speculation about the circumstances of the incident continues to grow. The police in Koforidua are working diligently to investigate the case, as the cause of the drowning remains unclear.

This tragic loss underscores the need for heightened safety measures around swimming pools, especially when children are involved, and has raised questions about how such incidents could be prevented in the future.