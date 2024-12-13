Tragic Fire in Obuasi Claims Two Lives, Several Injured

A devastating fire at Stadium Junction in Bongobiri, Obuasi, on the morning of December 13, 2024, has left two dead and several others injured. ‘

The blaze, which started around 10:45 a.m., engulfed a two-story building and an adjacent garage, causing significant property damage, including the destruction of 13 vehicles.

The Obuasi District Police swiftly responded to the scene, with support from various units to help contain the situation and protect both lives and property. The fire’s intensity led to further reinforcements from the AGA Mines Fire Service team and the Fomena Fire Service team, who managed to bring the flames under control and disperse a crowd of more than 500 onlookers.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was triggered by the explosion of a gas cylinder while a welder was working on a vehicle. The explosion set off a chain reaction, spreading flames to a car electrical parts shop on the building’s ground floor, which quickly led to the entire structure and nearby vehicles being engulfed in flames.

The owner of the building, Kwame Disco, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to AGA Hospital for medical care. Other victims have been treated at Obuasi Government Hospital, St. Jude Hospital, and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The two fatalities have been transported to the Obuasi Government Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy. Authorities are advising the owners and workers of the destroyed vehicles to report to the police for further assistance as investigations continue.