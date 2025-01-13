Tragic Fire Outbreaks Claim the Lives of Three Children Across Ghana’s Regions

A series of tragic fire outbreaks over the weekend has left communities in the Ashanti, Upper East, and Bono regions in mourning, with three young children losing their lives.

The first incident occurred on Friday, January 10, at Asawase in the Ashanti Region. A fire broke out at Dagomba Line in the afternoon, claiming the life of 3-year-old Hakim. According to eyewitnesses, the fire began while Hakim and his 12-year-old sister were asleep. Although the sister managed to escape, she failed to alert others, and Hakim was left trapped inside. Neighbours, unable to reach the fire department due to access issues, tried to extinguish the fire themselves but were unsuccessful. By the time the fire was under control, Hakim’s charred remains were discovered. His parents were reportedly away at work during the incident. Preliminary reports suggest that a faulty electrical connection may have caused the fire, though investigations are still ongoing.

Just 24 hours earlier, another devastating fire struck at Ayeduase in the Oforikrom Municipality, also in the Ashanti Region, razing a 12-bedroom house and leaving 18 people homeless.

On Saturday morning, January 11, a fire broke out in Odumase, in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region, killing a 9-month-old baby girl. The fire began around 6:40 a.m. while the baby was asleep, and despite the efforts of residents to help, the fire’s intensity forced them to retreat. The Ghana Fire Service was alerted, but by the time they arrived two and a half hours later, the baby had tragically lost her life. Kwame Adomako, the Public Relations Officer for the Bono Regional Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), acknowledged the delay in response and stressed the need for vigilance as fire outbreaks continue to rise in the region.

The third fire occurred on Sunday, January 12, in Nogsenia, a suburb of Navrongo in the Upper East Region. A fire broke out in the couple’s room, resulting in the death of a 6-month-old baby. Neighbours rushed to help, but the fire spread too quickly, leaving them unable to save the child. The baby’s mother, who was inside the house, suffered shock and smoke inhalation and had to be rushed to the War Memorial Hospital in Navrongo for treatment. The fire destroyed personal belongings, documents, and left the family without shelter.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has yet to determine the causes of these fires. They are part of an alarming trend of domestic fires across the country, particularly in the Ashanti, Northern, and Greater Accra regions. In 2022 alone, Ghana lost over GH¢64 million to 6,796 fire outbreaks, resulting in 50 deaths and 241 injuries. The government has condemned the situation as unacceptable, calling for collective efforts to tackle the rising number of fires.

As investigations continue, authorities are urging the public to be more vigilant and proactive in preventing such devastating incidents.