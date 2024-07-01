Tragic Incident Unfolds: Police Probe Deaths of Minors in Kakpayili, Northern Region

The Ghana Police Service has launched a thorough investigation following the tragic deaths of two minors in Kakpayili, a suburb of Tamale located in the Northern Region.

Arafat and Ayaa, both minors, were reported missing on June 25, 2024. Their bodies were discovered five days later, on June 30, 2024, inside an abandoned vehicle within the community.

Depressed by the incident, community members attempted to search the residence of their suspected neighbours but found no leads, heightening tensions in the area.

Alhaji Hafiz Andani, the assembly member for the Kakpagyili electoral area, provided insights into the unfolding investigation, indicating that police efforts led to the discovery of the bodies in a car parked behind the suspect’s house on Sunday.

In a statement, the Police announced that they had taken custody of the bodies, which have been transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital Morgue for further forensic examination and autopsy.

Authorities have assured the community of a diligent investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event, aiming to bring clarity and justice to the grieving families and concerned residents of Kakpayili.