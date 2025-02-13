Tragic Loss in Koforidua: 13-Year-Old Pupil Allegedly Commits Suicide

In a heartbreaking incident that has left the community in shock, a basic school pupil, suspected to be 13 years old, reportedly took her own life at Pipeline Zongo, a suburb of Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Neighbors discovered her lifeless body hanging from a yellow rope in the kitchen of her guardian’s home—a grim scene that has sparked urgent questions about the support available to young people in the area.

Residents say the tragic event unfolded on Tuesday evening when the child’s body was found by the younger child of the deceased’s guardian. The witness’s distress was palpable; overwhelmed by the scene, the child reportedly collapsed and was taken to Koforidua Central Hospital for medical attention. Authorities were swift to respond, with police transporting the body to St Joseph Hospital for a postmortem examination.

It is reported that the deceased had not attended school on the day of the incident due to sports activities being in session. The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed its presence at the scene, noting that the guardian was absent when the tragedy occurred.

While investigations are still underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this devastating loss, the incident has already ignited a broader conversation about the mental health and wellbeing of children in vulnerable communities. Many are calling for more robust support systems to help young people cope with the pressures they face.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the fragile state of youth mental health and the urgent need for community and governmental action to safeguard our children.