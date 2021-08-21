Tragic murder of 13-year-old boy throws Abesim town into shock and disbelief

Tragedy hits Abesim, a farming community in the Sunyani Municipality in the early hours of Saturday, when a popular footballer allegedly murdered his 13-year-old relative and kept the body in a room.

During a visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) around 1100 hours, the town had been thrown into shock and disbelief as residents were sighted in groups discussing the tragic murder of Louis Agyemang Junior.

Police has since retrieved and deposited the body at a private mortuary at Mantukwa in the Sunyani West Municipality, while suspect Richard Gyamfi, popularly known as ‘fire’ had been placed in Police custody, pending investigation and trial.

During a search, the Police discovered several human parts including two human heads in a refrigerator in the suspect’s room.

A source at the Abesim Police station confirmed the story, on condition of anonymity and refused to give details, saying, the case had been transferred to the Sunyani Municipal Police Command.

But, in an interview with the GNA, Mr Thomas Agyei, the father of the deceased explained that the deceased was a twin, adding he (deceased) left home yesterday morning, but as at 1900 hours he had not returned.

He said a family member informed him he sighted the deceased in the company of the suspect, adding that the family became suspicious, organised some youngmen, and went to the suspect’s father’s house at Alaska, a new settlement at Abesim.

Mr Agyei said they met the suspect in his house, but he (suspect) told them the deceased left for home, indicating together with the suspect, the group mounted a search for the suspect all night.

He explained the deceased’s mother became apprehensive, and asked the search party to return and search the suspect’s house, but the suspect became offended and started a quarrel with the deceased’s mother.

“The search party became infuriated, went back to the suspect’s house and discovered one of the rooms in the house was locked”.

“We asked the suspect to open the room but he refused to do so under the pretext that the key to that particular room was lost, so we forcibly broke into the room and I saw the body of my son lying prostrate in a pool of blood”, Mr Agyei said in tears.

As at the time of filing this report, relatives of the deceased had gathered in the family house at Abesim receiving consolation from several mourners who were coming and going.

Louis Agyemang Senior, the deceased’s half-brother described him as calm, while other residents said he was respectful and adventurous.