Trailblazing COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Takes on a New Role in Ghana’s Police Service

In a move that underscores the government’s drive to strengthen its fight against economic crimes and corruption, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has been named Director-General, Research and Planning of the Ghana Police Service.

Previously serving as the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), her reassignment came after President John Dramani directed a swift handover of her EOCO duties, as part of broader efforts to revamp the agency’s effectiveness.

Maame Yaa Tiwaa’s career, which began when she joined the Ghana Police Service in 1990, is marked by determination, excellence, and a steady rise through the ranks. Starting her journey as a constable in the Police Hospital Accounts Section, her academic prowess earned her an early promotion to Sergeant in 1992. This foundation paved the way for her subsequent achievements, including passing key examinations with the Institute of Chartered Accountants and gaining entry into the Police College.

In 1999, she emerged as the All Round Best Cadet and Best Student in Humanities from a competitive class—a rare feat that garnered recognition from high-ranking officials, including the late Professor Evans Atta Mills. Her career also boasts international experience, notably during a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, where she served as the Logistics and Finance Officer for the Missing Persons Unit.

Her qualifications as a Chartered Accountant, bolstered by ACCA certification and her status as a Certified Fraud Examiner, have enabled her to make significant contributions in public sector accounting and fraud investigation. Notably, she revitalized the then-defunct CID Training School, successfully training over 550 detectives—a move that not only improved operational capabilities but also set a new benchmark in police training.

Born on August 19, 1969, in Konongo, COP Yaa Tiwaa has consistently shattered glass ceilings in a predominantly male environment. Balancing a demanding career with her personal life, she is married to Mr. Ofosu Addo-Danquah, a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, and is an active member of the St Peter’s Parish at Osu.

Her new appointment as Director-General, Research and Planning is seen as a strategic move to harness her wealth of experience in shaping the future of the Ghana Police Service. Industry observers believe that her leadership will not only drive innovation within the force but also inspire a new generation of officers to pursue excellence. As Ghana navigates an era of transformation in law enforcement, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa’s remarkable journey and unwavering commitment serve as a beacon of progress and potential.