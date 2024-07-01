Trailer Accident Sparks Major Traffic Jam Near Nkawkaw, Eastern Region

A trailer en route from Burkina Faso to Accra has overturned near Asona, a town near Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality of Ghana’s Eastern Region.

This has caused significant disruptions on the main Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The cause of the accident, which blocked the highway, remains unclear, though fortunately, no casualties have been reported. The authorities are currently working to clear the road and manage the traffic to the best of their abilities.

The incident has resulted in extensive traffic congestion along the route, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded for over five hours. The impact on the community has been significant, with frustrated travellers voicing their concerns and urging authorities to accelerate efforts to dualize the Accra-Kumasi Highway to prevent such disruptions in the future.

One commuter described the scene: “I witnessed a vehicle that had overturned, obstructing the main highway and causing this severe gridlock. Those travelling from Accra attempted to use the Kumasi-bound lanes and vice versa, exacerbating the congestion we’re experiencing here.”

“I’ve been stuck in my car for more than two hours now, but I’ve heard from others that this gridlock started earlier in the morning. The Accra-Kumasi highway must be expanded immediately because these single lanes have been inadequate for years,” the commuter added.

The plea underscores growing frustrations among travelers and the immediate need for infrastructure improvements to enhance traffic flow and safety on one of Ghana’s busiest roadways.