Train boys to participate in house chores – Women urged

Mr Mark Baah, the Director, Southern Sector Grid, at the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has charged women to ensure that their boy-child participates in the doing of house chores to prepare them for the future.

He said women must encourage their sons and let them know that they were in a new world in which washing dishes and other house chores should be done by all.

“These small things snowball into the big inequalities we see, boys should be told to do any chores the girls partake in, with that they will take care of the home in the future,” he noted

Mr Baah said this at a ceremony to commemorate the 2023 International Women’s Day (IWD) organized by the GRIDCo Ladies (GRIDLASS) on the theme: “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.”

Mr Baah said it was about time that men became allies for the promotion of the rights of women and help them to reach the height they can support with the work at home and at the workplace.

Madam Doreen Gyebi, President of the Electricity Company of Ghana’s Power Queens, in a solidarity message said women were automatically restricted in reaching their goals due to childbearing and numerous demand on them leading to imbalances.

Madam Gyebi said due to these factors, some women would have the natural tendency to be laid back in men-dominated organizations.

She encouraged women to acquaint themselves with and utilize digital technology as that was needed to break all barriers to human existence and achieve global equity.

Nana Yaa Obenewaa Okudzeto, Director and Principal Engineer at Built Services Consult, speaking on the theme said women must incorporate technology in all they do saying, without the incorporation of technology and innovation, women would become stagnant and likely to be kicked out of what they were currently doing.

Ms Okudzeto said women needed to take up the responsibilities that made them important and improve themselves in ICT to remain relevant.

Ms Azara Amadu, President of the GRIDCo Ladies, said women need to be celebrated for their contributions to social, economic, and political development of the country and the world at large GNA