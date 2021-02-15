Nigerian authorities confirmed on Monday that a train collided with a truck on Monday morning in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, with no report of casualties.

The accident was preventable as investigations revealed that reckless driving led to the truck carrying animal feed crashing into the train on motion, said Jerry Oche, railway district manager for the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) while addressing reporters in Lagos.

“For now there is no reported case of casualty,” Oche said.

The truck driver, according to Oche, threw caution to the wind and jumped onto the rail track and hit the moving train while other vehicles stopped for the train to pass.

Road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad conditions on roads, and reckless driving. Enditem