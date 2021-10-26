Train derailment kills two people, disrupting railway service in northern Mozambique

A derailment of a cargo train left at least two people dead and caused seven injuries Friday in northern Mozambique’s Niassa province, the company responsible for operating the region’s railway system announced Saturday.

According to an earlier statement from the company Nacala Logistics, the accident took place in Cuamba district, Niassa and the railway route between Nampula and Cuamba is currently interrupted due to the incident.

In coordination with the competent authorities, the company immediately added the measures to support the victims and sent emergency teams to the region,” said the statement.

The causes and the impact of the derailment have not yet been revealed by the authorities.

“Until security conditions are guaranteed, the circulation of passenger and freight trains on the Niassa-Nampula route is prohibited,” read the statement.

Nacala Logistics is responsible for the management and operation of the rail-port system connecting Nampula and Niassa, carrying out the logistics of coal, cargo and passenger transport. Enditem