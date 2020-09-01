A China-Europe freight train for cross-border e-commerce B2B exports departed from southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality on Tuesday morning, marking the first of its kind in the country.

The train, fully loaded with 43 containers of cross-border e-commerce products, including clothing, household appliances, and daily necessities, is bound for Germany, Poland, and other European countries.

Starting from Tuesday, 12 directly subordinated institutions of China’s General Administration of Customs, including the Chongqing Customs, have been added to a pilot list for conducting cross-border e-commerce B2B export supervision.

Cross-border e-commerce B2B exporters will be given priority for inspections and streamlined declaration procedures, with more efficient clearance at lower costs.

The launch of the cargo freight service blazes a new trail for foreign trade companies and makes it easier and more convenient for them to enter the global market, according to the Chongqing port and logistics office.

As a national cross-border e-commerce pilot city, Chongqing has attracted more than 500 cross-border e-commerce companies.