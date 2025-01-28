Trained Immunity Could Revolutionize Poultry Disease Prevention

A new avenue in poultry disease prevention, known as trained immunity, is gaining attention as a promising approach to boost the innate immune system in chickens.

Researchers from Japan, led by Professor Yukinori Yoshimura, recently explored the potential of this technique in a review published in The Journal of Poultry Science. Their findings suggest that combining vaccines and dietary supplements like β-glucans could help enhance the immune defense of chickens, potentially leading to healthier, more productive farms.

Traditionally, vaccines have focused on stimulating the adaptive immune system, which creates highly specific immune responses through cellular memory. However, trained immunity aims to enhance the innate immune system—our first line of defense—by reprogramming immune cells through changes in their metabolic and epigenetic functions. This approach is less specific but could offer broader, more immediate protection against a range of diseases.

In their review, Yoshimura and his team discussed the role of the Newcastle disease and infectious bronchitis vaccines, which are common in poultry farming. These vaccines, they found, could enhance the expression of specific toll-like receptors (TLR7 and TLR21) on innate immune cells. These receptors help the immune system detect a variety of pathogens, even those not directly related to the vaccine’s target. This suggests that vaccines may not only protect through adaptive immunity but could also prime the innate immune system, providing an additional layer of defense.

β-glucans, a type of dietary supplement, also show promise in promoting trained immunity. These compounds enhance the function of innate immune cells and help regulate immune responses in the intestine, supporting overall immune health. The team emphasized that these findings could lead to more effective ways of boosting the immune system in poultry.

Despite these promising results, further research is needed to fully understand how trained immunity works in chickens and how best to apply vaccines and dietary supplements. Prof. Yoshimura notes that identifying markers of trained immunity, such as specific histone modifications and metabolic changes, will be crucial in advancing this area of poultry immunology.

By combining trained immunity with traditional vaccine strategies, researchers believe that chickens could enjoy better protection from disease, leading to healthier flocks and improved productivity on farms. As poultry production continues to meet global demand, this new approach may offer a significant step forward in ensuring both animal welfare and food security.