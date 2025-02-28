Training Empowers Women to Advocate Fair Treatment in Cocoa-Mining Value Chain

A training session organised by the Centre for Public Interest Law (CEPIL) has empowered women to advocate fair treatment and gender equality within the cocoa-mining value chain.

The training, which took place on October 16, 2024, in Obuasi, Ashanti Region, brought together 24 participants, including representatives from community-based organisations (CBOs), civil society organisations (CSOs), traditional councils, and government institutions.

The key objective of the training was to strengthen the capacity of local groups, especially women, to influence policies and ensure fair treatment within the cocoa and mining value chains.

The training was part of CEPIL’s ongoing efforts to promote gender equality and social inclusion in the cocoa-mining value chain. The organization has been working to empower local communities, especially women, to advocate their rights and interests.

During the training, the participants expressed their appreciation for the training on gender issues, with many indicating that it was their first exposure to such training. They demonstrated confidence in their ability to take on crucial roles within their organizations and communities to hold private actors accountable.

Furthermore, the stakeholders shared their experiences regarding the impact of gender stereotypes in their workplaces and communities. They openly discussed the challenges posed by gender biases and the strategies they have implemented to foster greater inclusivity and equality in their roles within the cocoa-mining value chain.

Representatives from government institutions outlined policies and initiatives aimed at addressing gender inequality and human rights violations within their jurisdictions. They mentioned specific actions and policy changes implemented to combat such violations related to their activities.

For their part, the traditional council members highlighted the importance of dismantling gender barriers to promote fair and equitable participation in negotiations and decision-making processes.

The training emphasised the critical role of education in empowering participants to understand gender issues and their implications. Many participants recognized their potential to effect change within their organizations and communities.

The engagement underscored the importance of collaboration among stakeholders, including government institutions, mining companies, and traditional councils, to address gender inequality and human rights violations.